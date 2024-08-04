#SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY: NELSON MANDELA, OLIVER TAMBO MEET KK IN LUSAKA

September 11th, 1991.

FORMER South African President Late Nelson Mandela with Late Former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda and Late Oliver Tambo on September 11, 1991 in Lusaka.

The Late Mandela and Late Tambo were in Lusaka to consult and update with the President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda on their series of negotiations with the de Klerk government on ending the apartheid system in South Africa.

Late Kenneth Kaunda is seen wearing his UNIP campaign t-shirt as Zambia was going to the polls on October, 31st, 1991.