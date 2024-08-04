SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY –THE MURDER OF RUTH MBANDU (THE FAMOUS COLD CASE)

13th July, 2012

RUTH Mbandu, a 19 year old student at National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA) was killed on 13th July, 2012. A lethal drug was allegedly administered on Mbandu before she was raped, her eyes were poked out and her facial skin peeled off.

Her killing sent cold chills in the spines of many people and to this day, many people remain shocked to this macabre killing of an innocent soul. On 20th July, 2012, Police exhumed the remains of Ruth Mbandu, as part of their ongoing investigations into her grisly murder case, following rumors that her murder was a cover up of a pregnancy she was carrying.

However, all the five suspects who were arrested in connection with her grisly murder case were acquitted largely due to the negligence of duty by the investigating team.

Judge Chalwe Mchenga ruled that police rushed to makes arrests without conducting a thorough investigation of the matter.

Her murder has now become a cold case. Her family has to live with not knowing who was responsible for her murder.

We will never know who killed Ruth, why her facial skin was peeled off; why her eyes were poked out; why the killers injected her with a lethal substance before raping her.