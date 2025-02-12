SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY — ZAMBIAN WORLD WAR TWO HERO BURIED IN INDIA



MANY of you may hear the name Muya Sakala for the first time, or even learn for the first time that ethnic African Northern Rhodesians of the Northern Rhodesia Regiment (NRR) fought the Japanese and their allies of Subash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA) in the Second World War. This aspect of WWII is what is known as the ‘Burma campaign’ fought in what are today the North-eastern states of India and the bordering nation of Myanmar.



Unlike better known war veterans of the Burmese war like late Andrea Sylvester Masiye, who eventually became a prominent Zambian lawyer, NRA/ 13738 Private Muya Sakala paid the ultimate sacrifice by laying down his life fighting in India on the Burmese front.



He is buried at a war cemetery in Imphal, the capital of the North Eastern Indian state of Manipur that borders Burma.



The war hero is one of four NRR soldiers and war heroes who fell and were buried at the Imphal War Cemetery on 20th September, 1944.



The cemetery has 1,600 WWII graves of soldiers from the former British Empire and colonies.



SOURCE: EUGENE MAKAI





PHOTO: COURTESY MARY COLE