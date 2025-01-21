Snoop Dogg Branded A ‘Sellout’ For Trump Ball Performance After Slamming MAGA Rappers

Snoop Dogg has been accused of being a “sellout” for performing at a ball in support of Donald Trump, despite previously criticizing artists who lent their talents to the controversial president.

Back in 2017, Tha Doggfather called any Black artist who performed at Trump’s first inauguration a “jigaboo” and “Uncle Tom,” but his stance towards the Republican has softened in recent years.

Over the weekend, Snoop, along with Rick Ross and Soulja Boy, performed at the Crypto Ball in celebration of Trump’s second inauguration, with the rap legend also posing for pictures with far-right figures.

Though media was banned from the event, clips quickly spread of Snoop performing on stage, as well as footage of his aforementioned comments — leading to a swift backlash online.

A former Barack Obama staffer called out Snoop on X (formerly Twitter) by writing: “Who would have guessed that Snoop Dogg would end up being one of the ‘Uncle Tom ass n-ggers’ he himself railed against not long ago? What a fucking sellout.”

Someone else commented: “Anyone remember 2018 when snoop was acting like kanye wearing a maga hat was the most evil thing in the world?”

Another fan remarked: “2Pac was right about Snoop all along,” referencing the late rapper’s issues with Snoop’s loyalty to Death Row Records during the label’s infamous beef with Bad Boy in the mid ’90s.