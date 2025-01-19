Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross & Soulja Boy Perform At Pro-Trump ‘Crypto Ball’ Celebration

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy all were on the bill at a party thrown to welcome the incoming administration of Donald Trump: the first ever Crypto Ball.

The Crypto Ball took place on Friday (January 17) at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in the nation’s capitol. It was hosted by Silicon Valley investor and entrepreneur David Sacks, who Trump appointed the “White House A.I. and Crypto Czar” last month.

The party, from which media was barred, cost between $2,500 and $5,000 to attend. In footage from the event, Snoop can be seen bragging that “they let a real Crip up in the Crypto Ball.”

Snoop’s attendance at a pro-Trump event surprised some fans, as he had a very different opinion in the lead-up to the incoming president’s first inauguration.

Back in January 2017, Snoop heavily criticized Black artists who would perform for Trump, saying he would “roast the fuck out of” any who did it.

The rapper’s public stance on Trump appeared to change after then-president Trump commuted the prison sentence of Death Row Records founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris on the last day of his first term.

Harris learned he was granted clemency at Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution in California where he had been serving time for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking. Snoop producer Weldon Angelos, who received his own Trump pardon, revealed the news via Instagram.

“Happy to announce that Harry O, co-founder of @deathrowrecords is coming home today thanks to myself, @snoopdogg, @alicemariefree (the 3 amigos),” he captioned the post. “Harry O is coming home. A big win for hip hop. Other supporters include @vanjones68 @mchammer and many more.”

Angelos said Harris sent him an email that read, “Thank God. God is great. It feels like the weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders.”

The commutation came hours after the Daily Beast reported Uncle Snoop had been quietly working with activist Alice Johnson and Angelos as part of a “last-ditch effort” to convince Trump to commute Harris’ sentence. Despite Snoop and Trump’s up-until-then contentious relationship, the West Coast gangsta rap legend was reportedly “appreciative” of Trump’s efforts.

Snoop, Ross, and Soulja Boy aren’t the only rappers who will be at Trump-themed events around the inauguration. Nelly is reportedly set to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball, one of three official inauguration parties.