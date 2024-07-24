Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic torch in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony

American rapper, Snoop Dogg will be a torchbearer at the Paris Olympics ahead of the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26, with over 10,000 athletes gathering on boats on the Seine River.

Before the ceremony kick-offs, rapper Snoop Dogg will carry a torch through the Paris suburb Saint-Denis, their mayor confirmed on X.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., will perform the honor on Friday, with French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar carrying the torch as well.

‘I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,’ he said.

‘It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.