Snoop Dogg’s ‘professional joint roller’ claims rapper smokes ‘up to 150’ a day

A woman hired by Snoop Dogg to be his professional joint roller has opened up about how many blunts the iconic singer smokes a day.

As well as being known for hits including Gin and Juice and Drop It Like It’s Hot, the Young, Wild & Free rapper has an infamous reputation as one of the world’s most prolific marijuana smokers.

So, back in 2019, and tired of rolling his own joints, Snoop took the decision to hire a professional to take on the task, and even joke that he had given them a pay rise earlier this year.

Now the employee, a singer known as Renegade Piranha, has opened up about her unusual career.

Renegade’s list of clients allegedly includes business tycoon Elon Musk and pop sensation Rihanna, as well as infamous marijuana smoker Snoop Dogg.

And, during the chat on Australian radio on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, the professional joint roller speculated on how many blunts she had rolled during her professional career.

“For my entire life, I haven’t done calculations, but we did one time – just for fun – do a little calculation of how many I may have rolled since 2016 when I got the professional gig for Snoop and then all the other clients after,” she suggested.

“We calculated it somewhere around a little over 450,000.”

This means, Renegade revealed, that she can end up producing hundreds of marijuana joints a day.

“On average a day, I do about a quarter pound to a half pound a day, which seems excessive,” she continued.

“So that’s roughly like 75 to 150 units per day.”

“We’ve rolled so many that my hands have kind of become little machines now,” she laughed.

Asked how she describes her unusual job, Renegade explained: “It’s a service that I provide, much like an assistant. I don’t provide the flower or the medicinal cannabis.

“I just provide a service, so it’s like a bartender doesn’t provide the liquor.”