”So many women across America are being r@ped by their sisters” – Biden

U.S. President, Joe Biden fumbled on Thursday night during the presidential debates against Donald Trump when abortion rights was being discussed, a conversation that he should have easily won.

Trump stood on stage in Atlanta and said that ‘’Democrats want to kill the baby.”

“They will take the life of a child in the eighth month, the ninth month, and even after birth — after birth — if you look at the former governor of Virginia, he was willing to do this. He said, ‘We’ll put the baby aside, and will determine what we do with the baby,’ meaning: We’ll kill the baby.”

In reality, Late-term abortions are extremely rare as only 1 percent of abortions in the United States take place any later than 21 weeks, or halfway through the fifth month of pregnancy and most times it is due to a fatal fetal abnormality, or a life-threatening pregnancy complication.

Biden, however, fumbled the exchange, veering inexplicably into a story about Laken Riley, the nursing student allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant.

“Look, there are so many young women who have been, including a young woman who just was murdered, and he went to the funeral. The idea that she was murdered by an immigrant coming in, they talk about that. But here’s the deal. There are a lot of young women to be raped by their, by their in-laws, by their spouses, brothers and sisters. It’s just ridiculous.”Biden said.