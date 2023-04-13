So now Zambia will be importing for the DRC?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba asked…

So now Zambia will be importing for the DRC?

South Africa and DRC have an established value chain and experienced importers and exporters…hence the long queues of trucks from Kasumbalesa that reach upto Kitwe….

For goods to transit into Zambia, the trucks do not need any Statutory Instrument as they use SADC protocals.

So now Zambia is going to import for the DRC? Who is advising our government? And they have made mealie-meal a contraband!

Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane has issued a Statutory Instrument waiving duty for the importation of mealie-meal. Meaning the mealie-meal lands in Zambia.

The crisis is simple. We have exported almost all our maize stocks. The current stock levels of 352,000 is national supply for two months.

The next grain marketing season is only in June/July because the maize has to dry as our people use the sun and have no kilns or industrial driers.

Our national strategic reserves have been depleted. We don’t have maize. If government stoppped the lies, the obfuscation and self-created confusion, we will have an answer.