SO PF ARE ALSO GOING TO NAPSA DESPITE NOT BELIEVING IN HH’S VISION.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr. [OPINION PIECE].

It is always difficult to understand the Patriotic Front cadres and what they stand for in life.

I remember so well when Hakainde Hichilema while in Opposition made promises to the Zambian people, PF leaders and their cadres went crazy saying it was not attainable.

Despite Hakainde Hichilema outlining his vision, PF leaders and their cadres said it was not possible because he had zero experience with Government.

Among the Promises that I remember made by Hakainde Hichilema are:-

1.Reintroduction of student meal allowances [This has happened]

2. Salary Increment for Civil Servants [ A 10.5% Salary Increment was given]

3. Increase CDF Money. [CDF increased from 1.6m ZMK to 25.7m ZMK to 28.3m ZMK].

4. End Cadrelism [No cadrerism in markets, bus stations and other public facilities].

5. Creating Jobs.[Recruitment of over 42,000 public service workers done].

6. NAPSA Partial withdrawal [ Almost everyone is rushing to NAPSA to collect something].

The question is, are PF Leaders and cadres also who never believed in these promises Going to withdraw from NAPSA or they are waiting for their time [6 fees under] to enjoy their pension money?

At this level, it is evident that PF must stop frustrating Hakainde Hichilema and his efforts because he is proving that he knew what he was talking about.

NAPSA Partial withdrawal has exposed alot of PF cadres in the service who have lined up to withdraw part of the money.

If their Leaders [PF] were still in office, no one would have had that opportunity to start investing their money while they still have energy.

To God & Country!