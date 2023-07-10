So the whites gave us nshima, yet they don’t eat it…Nshima was a set up

Mwaba Mutale

THE BIGGEST SET UP: NSHIMA

So the whites gave us nshima, yet they don’t eat it. Yes nshima came from the Portuguese who settled in Brazil. They grew Maize and brought it to Angola. That’s how it came through Western and North Western and Luapula/Northern

Previously Zambia/Congo/ Luba-Lunda all through North Western kingdoms of Kanongesha all had Sorghum and Millet and Cassava…we ate alot of meat and milk and eggs and fruits and wild roots.. Africans were huge and well built. I mean look how how Shaka or Chiti Mukulu Chitapankwa or Sebetwane or Mwene Mutapa or Mzilikazi are described.. They were huge warriors, conquering warriors…..

Then they brought us Diazapam/Valium/Phenegan, a.k.a AkaBwali.. Sure what sort of food after eating you start dozing 😥 productivity gone.. you can even fart in public if you are not careful…kuti wasula pa bantu.🤦🏾‍♂️…Yet So sweat when eating…..

Nshima was a set up.

How come where it come from originally and those who brought it the Europeans don’t eat it?

Why are we stunted compared to our fellow Blacks the Black Americans?? Yes coz Africans are naturally huge (Check some Lozi women)…

Many African Americans today show our original size. We dominate all sport… Yet nshima has made us dwafts….hope it didn’t make us DULL TOO 😥

Nshima is a trap……