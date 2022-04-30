So the whole lot of our vice president posted on her page and sent the chile 1 family a condolences message then quickly deleted it after a few minutes…🤔

Why delete?

Was she not sure of whatever she posted, then regretted later?🤔

As number 2 in Zambia, let her be sure of what is posted on her page,its not the first time things are posted then deleted.

How are we going to take her posts serious if she seem not to be sure of whatever is posted …

Let her media team up their game and handle her page professionally she is no ordinary kapususu but the second in command of defence forces…🚶‍♂️

Thomas Sipalo,

KomboniPresident