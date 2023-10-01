SOCIAL ANTHROPOLOGIST CRITICIZES 2024 NATIONAL BUDGET FOR LACK OF ROADMAP ON ALTERNATIVE REVENUE SOURCES BEYOND TAXES

By Michael Kaluba

Social Anthropologist Dr. James Musonda has characterized the 2024 national budget of k180 billion as average, even though it represents an improvement compared to the preceding 2023 budget.

Dr Musonda holds the perspective that although the budget emphasizes productivity in the mining sector, it falls short in providing a clear roadmap for the country’s alternative revenue sources beyond taxes.

Dr. Musonda also argues that despite the anticipation of new recruitments in the health and education sectors, the budgetary allocation to the health sector remains below 15 percent especially considering the increasing burden of diseases and past experiences of drug shortages.

He further argues that the 2024 national budget does not indicate any efforts by the government to reverse the mistake of opening up the market to the sale of Maize grain and Mealie Meal to the region but instead, it appears to place blame on farmers for responding favorably to the market dynamics.

The social and political anthropologist has also expressed disapproval of suggestions made by the minister of finance, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, regarding the need to review the Employment Code Act of 2019.

