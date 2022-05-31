Social cash transfer in exchange for sex

Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri has made some chilling revelations of how some young women were illegally put on the social cash transfer scheme in exchange for sex by some officers under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services under the previous regime.

Social cash transfers are regular, non-contributory payments of money provided to incapacitated individuals and households by Government.

The beneficiaries receive K150 and are paid bi monthly, which amounts to K180 for every payment. Persons with disabilities receive double transfers which other vulnerable persons receive.

Mr Phiri said the Patriotic Front (PF) administration abused the social cash transfer by adding young women and their relatives on the scheme.

(Zambia Daily Mail)