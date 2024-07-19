SOCIAL MEDIA FAMOUS KLOSTERS JOINS FORCES WITH FAZ TO PROMOTE OLYMPIC FEVER



German digital content creator Klosters Thursday morning visited Football House to share his excitement and support for the Copper Queens ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games commencing next week.



The Klosterz Klosters is a household name on social media largely due to his unique and hilarious videos of him supporting the Zambia national teams prior to every match.



FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga, who presented a set of KoPa jerseys to Klosters acknowledged the German’s love for Zambian football describing him as one of the true ambassadors of the game.



“We have followed your activities online and we are very happy with what you are doing. You took it upon yourself to promote Zambia and tourism in general and as FAZ, we count on people like you to carry our flag higher,” Kamanga said.



Klosters thanked FAZ for the warm welcome and pledged to work with the Association in promoting all games involving the country’s national teams.



“We are excited to be here and can’t wait to support the Copper Queens at the Olympics in the next seven days, Zambia ku Chalo,” Kloster said.



The Copper Queens will play United States of America in their Group B Olympics opener on July 25 before their penultimate fixture against the Matildas of Australia at Stade de Nice on July 28. Their last Group B match will be against Germany on July 31 in St. Etienne.