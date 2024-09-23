Social Media Reacts After MAGA Supporters Criticize Sasha Obama for Smoking 

Apicture of a 23-year-old woman smoking a cigarette isn’t the kind of thing that usually goes viral on any given day but not if the woman is Sasha Obama.

Again, we are also aware that this year’s US presidential election campaign isn’t just a typical one.

That implies that it’s fair game for political fodder if the woman in the picture is the daughter of a former US president and is endorsing a candidate who also happens to be black.

The children of presidents and vice presidents, including Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of former President Donald Trump; Sasha Obama, the 23-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama; Ella Emhoff, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris; and Hunter Biden, the 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden, were featured in a collage of pictures that a user posted on X on September 13.

The image captioned, “We are not the same. Which parents are you taking? One raised by Donald and Melania Trump, one by the Obamas, one by the Bidens, and one by the Harris.”

The tweet received over 8 million views and thousands of comments were dropped.

Many of the comments were from people who believed that the comparison was absurd, particularly because the Obama girls, who led scandal-free lives for their eight years in the White House, are now adults with college degrees who are making every effort to avoid the limelight.

However, as the day wore on, several X users shared their differing perspectives regarding the tweet but the discussion around the Obama girls quickly deteriorated.

While some users attacked Sasha’s and her sister, others defended them. Some even ventured to make speculations.

The following are some comments made on X.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Sasha Obama pictured asking for cigarettes, semi nude & out of shape. Characteristics of fatherless behavior. Avoid such women, if she doesn't mind bringing shame to her father, then she won't mind bringing shame to you. Bad daughters… pic.twitter.com/mk5Lol9iOf — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) September 10, 2023

Sasha Obama smoking marijuana openly in public with a huge belly and a bad dressing code shortly after his father, Barack Obama, is allegedly involved in a gayism



It's clear that there have been problems in the Obama family's background don't be shocked if you find out that… pic.twitter.com/vy55CIDSyj — Cypy The Great (@Cypy254) September 8, 2023

Sasha Obama, queen of smoking cigarettes and being well-read pic.twitter.com/0R29rbXpoX — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) October 10, 2023

Of course when you show the one bad picture of Sasha Obama you make her come across as something negative. There are loads of pictures that show her in a positive light — Jamie Barritt (@jamiebarritt92) September 14, 2024