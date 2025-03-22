Social media Youth Movement Resonates with HH -Simuuwe



UPND Media Director MARK SIMUUWE says the youth movement that has been trending on social media resonates with the ambitions of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.





Mr. SIMUUWE says President HICHILEMA is willing to work with youths at Parliamentary and local government level, which is why he always encourages them to push for roles in governance.





He told ZNBC News that the constitutional amendment that is being talked about carries clauses that support the youth and women to have equal representation in leadership.