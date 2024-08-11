SOCIALIST MOVEMENT OF GHANA CALLS FOR RELEASE OF ZAMBIAN SOCIALIST PARTY PRESIDENT



Accra Newtown… Sunday, August 11, 2024



The General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG), Kwesi Pratt Jnr, is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr Fred M’membe, the President of the Socialist Party of Zambia (SP).



Pratt expressed disappointment upon learning that Dr M’membe was arrested and detained by the Zambian Police on charges of sedition.



He highlighted that Dr. M’membe was held incommunicado for at least 15 hours and his bail application was frustrated by the flimsy excuse that the police station chosen to process it was closed for repair.



Pratt hopes that the Zambian courts will intervene to protect Dr M’membe’s rights despite the challenges.



He highlighted that the charges against Dr M’membe stem from a newspaper article he wrote, reporting an encounter between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Catholic Bishops in Kinshasa.



Pratt said the article alleged that President Tshisekedi had purchased support from neighbouring leaders and made significant payments, including a US$20 million payment to Zambia.



He asserted that SMG rejects the claim that the article is seditious and emphasizes that Dr M’membe is a professional journalist exercising his right to inform Zambian citizens.



Pratt also highlighted the broader context of political harassment and repression faced by Dr M’membe and the Socialist Party of Zambia under the Hichilema administration.



He noted that such acts of repression only serve to energize resistance and called for the immediate release of Dr M’membe while standing in solidarity with him and the people of Zambia in their struggle for economic and social justice.