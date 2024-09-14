SOCIALIST MOVEMENT OF GHANA SENDS SOLIDARITY MESSAGE TO SP OF ZAMBIA



ACCRA… Saturday, September 14, 2024



The Socialist Movement of Ghana has sent a solidarity message to the Socialist Party (SP) of Zambia as it holds its national Congress.



Socialist Movement of Ghana General Secretary Kwesi Pratt Jnr conveyed the message in a letter to the General Secretary of the SP in Zambia.



Mr. Pratt said the leadership and the entire membership of the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) fully appreciate the depth of comradeship between the organizations, which is valued in the struggle of the African working class and its allies against hardship, repression, imperial domination, and for Pan-Africanism and socialism.



He said the Movement in Ghana is keenly aware of the harsh economic situation the people of Zambia have had to endure.



Mr. Pratt mentioned challenges in Zambia including massive power outages, high inflation, and limited access to services such as education, health, housing, and public transportation.



He also noted the continuing harassment of the members and leaders of the SP of Zambia for daring to stand up for the rights of Zambian workers and people.



“On this occasion of your national congress, we pledge to stand shoulder to shoulder in the heroic battles to build a better Zambia under the broad banner of a new Africa marching forward to prosperity and full independence,” he said.