SOCIALIST PARTY CALLS FOR REFORM TO ADDRESS COSTLY BY-ELECTIONS
The Socialist Party has expressed concern over the rising number of by-elections in Zambia, describing them as a financial strain on the nation.
Socialist Party First Vice President, Dr. Cosmas Musumali, revealed that under the three-year tenure of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Zambia has witnessed approximately 55 by-elections.
He stressed that this trend is unsustainable for the country’s economy.
Dr. Musomali further says by elections are unfair burden on opposition parties, compared to ruling parties who have access to state resources, while the opposition parties rely on their limited funds.
Dr. Musumali has called on lawmakers to prioritize reforms that would provide alternative ways of filling vacancies in parliament and local councils without resorting to by-elections.
Social Party speaks like they have the clout to shape laws and policy. The only way you can do that is if you councilors and MPs. Without that mupanga chabe vongo,
Secondly, the ism you believe in is just plain evil. Its about power being in the hands of a few and blowing a trumpet that people have power. Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, China.
They tried to impose their isms on the middle east, what are we seeing? War mongering? What is happening in West Africa? Same…do you think Zambians want that kind of a life. So your appeal to the base maybe the sauve language but beyond that…people can sew through the BS (excuse the french).
Smell the coffee and stop thinking you can reinvent the wheel. You have no clout. People dont buy into socialism, this is why you came out 3rd. Markets drive progress not empty rethoric