SOCIALIST PARTY CALLS FOR REFORM TO ADDRESS COSTLY BY-ELECTIONS



The Socialist Party has expressed concern over the rising number of by-elections in Zambia, describing them as a financial strain on the nation.





Socialist Party First Vice President, Dr. Cosmas Musumali, revealed that under the three-year tenure of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Zambia has witnessed approximately 55 by-elections.





He stressed that this trend is unsustainable for the country’s economy.



Dr. Musomali further says by elections are unfair burden on opposition parties, compared to ruling parties who have access to state resources, while the opposition parties rely on their limited funds.





Dr. Musumali has called on lawmakers to prioritize reforms that would provide alternative ways of filling vacancies in parliament and local councils without resorting to by-elections.