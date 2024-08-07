SOCIALIST PARTY CAUTIONED AGAINST CONFLICTS WITHIN THE PARTY



Political Analyst Noel Chisebe has advised the opposition socialist party to urgently reorganize itself if it is to remain relevant in Zambia’s political space.



On Monday this week, the Socialist Party announced that it had fired its deputy general secretary for politics Antonio Mwanza and another official identified as Alick Tembo while its director of research and training Lawrence Mwelwa and National Chairperson for mobilization Wilson Banda also resigned.



But Dr. Chisebe has told phoenix news that present developments in the party are worrying and would negatively affect its popularity ahead of the 2026 general elections.



Dr. Chisebe observes that the socialist party has since the last elections proven to be a more formidable party as can be seen in its performance in many by-elections held so far but notes that the dismissal and resignation of some senior members is not good for the party.



PN