Socialist Party Central Province official quits … I can’t continue mobilizing the party using my personal resources

SP Central Province official quits … I can’t continue mobilising the party using my personal resources
Jane Chanda
Socialist Party member Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa has resigned from the party, citing the failure by the party to support grassroots mobilisation activities.
In a statement, former Kabwe district secretary and provincial vice-treasurer of the Socialist Party (SP), stated that he could not continue to mobilise the party using his personal resources, only to be neglected and ignored by the party leadership.
Nsofwa stated that it was time for him to move on and find a party that valued and supported its members.
He expressed disappointment that the party prioritised costly by-elections over mobilisation activities, despite…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sp-central-province-official-quits-i-cant-continue-mobilising-the-party-using-my-own-resources
Musiyeni eka M’membe.
He is broke. Muzungu wabula kanjo kumusebezela nee! Leave him!
But Simon Mwewa said something about this anyway.
Office bearers should feed the Party and not the Party feeding the Office bearers…but this theorem is not possible in Zambia.
The gentleman is very stingy, his hand is very heavy even to give and support his own party. Is it last year or early this year when I saw him giving bicycles to party members. Imagine in this era, campaigning and mobilizing the party using bicycles, how can people believe you. The gentleman is not a politician but a political corespondent.
Hakainde was exactly the same while in opposition. I remember GBM and crack pot Cannisius Banda saying it. Very stingy man to his fellow black men. But to his LGBT masters, he is too generous, busy giving them our mines and selling them national assets.
Vote wisely in 2026.