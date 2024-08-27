Socialist Party Central Province official quits … I can’t continue mobilizing the party using my personal resources

SP Central Province official quits … I can’t continue mobilising the party using my personal resources

Jane Chanda

Socialist Party member Gabriel Bwalya Nsofwa has resigned from the party, citing the failure by the party to support grassroots mobilisation activities.

In a statement, former Kabwe district secretary and provincial vice-treasurer of the Socialist Party (SP), stated that he could not continue to mobilise the party using his personal resources, only to be neglected and ignored by the party leadership.

Nsofwa stated that it was time for him to move on and find a party that valued and supported its members.

He expressed disappointment that the party prioritised costly by-elections over mobilisation activities, despite…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sp-central-province-official-quits-i-cant-continue-mobilising-the-party-using-my-own-resources