SOCIALIST PARTY COMPLAINS TO ECZ



…..over breaching of campaign timetable by UPND members led by Mike Mposha and Petauke DC



Petauke…. Wednesday January 29, 2025



The opposition Socialist Party (SP) has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) complaining over the breaching of campaign timetable by UPND members led by Minister of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha during Petauke Central campaign.





SP Vice Secretary for the National Council Elections Committee Pastor Fred Chanda says Mr Mposha has also been accompanied by Petauke District Commissioner Martha Mulenga and other UPND officials.



Pastor Chanda says his party is seeking a serious ruling from the Commission over this matter.





He stated this in a letter addressed to the District Electoral Officer, Petauke Town Council.



“We write to notify your office that the Minister of Green Economy Mike Mposha and the District Commissioner of Petauke Martha Mulenga were found addressing people at Mondola Primary School of Ongolwe Ward in Petauke Central Constituency, an area allocated to the Socialist Party on the day. We, the Socialist Party were scheduled to hold a meeting at the place as allocated to us by the ECZ Campaign Timetable,” he complained.





“We further witnessed people in UPND regalia instructing residents of this area to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and they were promised Social Cash Transfer and a sum of K5,000 was left for people to share. We seek a serious ruling from the Commission and further demand the Police to act on vote buying schemes like this.”