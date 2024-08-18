SOCIALIST PARTY CRACKS SPREAD TO SOUTH
Vanessa Shamilimo, the Chairlady of the Socialist Party’s Livingstone Constituency, has announced her immediate resignation from the opposition party, taking all her supporters with her.
Ms. Shamilimo attributed her departure to what she described as intolerance from top the leadership.
She also accused Dr. M’membe of aggressively expelling members who hold differing opinions from his own.
Below is the membership termination letter that has sparked the Livingstone exodus.
Everyone knows the M’membe is a dictator and opinionated.onky he is right and everyone else is wrong. Like I said before hi is a CHIKALA
There you are Mr. M’membe! Every day HH this HH that. Just ranting. Now you see yourself in the exodus from your good leadership.
No solution apart from mentioning HH