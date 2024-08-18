SOCIALIST PARTY CRACKS SPREAD TO SOUTH

Vanessa Shamilimo, the Chairlady of the Socialist Party’s Livingstone Constituency, has announced her immediate resignation from the opposition party, taking all her supporters with her.

Ms. Shamilimo attributed her departure to what she described as intolerance from top the leadership.

She also accused Dr. M’membe of aggressively expelling members who hold differing opinions from his own.

Below is the membership termination letter that has sparked the Livingstone exodus.