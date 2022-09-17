SOCIALIST PARTY DEMANDS FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ITS MEMBERS WHO ARE IN POLICE CUSTODY IN LUANGWA

17th September 2022

The Socialist Party has demanded for the immediate release of its six members who have been in police custody in Luangwa for more than seventy-two (72) hours without being charged.

The demand is contained in a statement released by Socialist Party National Management Committee member Comrade Frank Bwalya.

Comrade Frank Bwalya disclosed that six (6) of the Socialist Party members were arrested 70km from where the UPND Cadres attacked the Socialist Party camp on Wednesday and are trying to link them to that incident to which that has failed. He has wondered why the police failed to arrest the real perpetrators of violence, the UPND when they even know who was involved and the vehicle they were using which they have removed from Luangwa Police because it’s a government vehicle, but quick to arrest innocent Socialist Party members.

Comrade Bwalya said the SP has engaged the police to understand why its members have been arrested so that they can be charged and given bonds but all efforts have failed because the police is working under political influence from the ruling UPND and waiting for Instructions from Lusaka.

We appeal to all Zambians of good will to condemn this culture the UPND is slowly introducing in our country.

Issued by Socialist Party Media