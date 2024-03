SP DEMANDS ZESCO STICKS TO SCHEDULE

Mufulira, Monday (March 18, 2024)

Socialist Party -SP- has demanded that ZESCO sticks to loadshedding schedule to protect Small and Medium Enterprises -SMEs.



SP Copperbelt Province Spokesperson, Reagan Kashinga, said ZESCO has been loadshedding beyond the official 8 hours.



Mr. Kashinga said members of the public are already stressed economically adding that ZESCO should be sensitive to their plight.