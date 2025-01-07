SOCIALIST PARTY DENIES EVER BEING APPROACHED BY FELLOW OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES OR ALLIANCES



By Maximo Mutambo Sinkonde, SP Deputy General Secretary – Administration



The Socialist Party (SP) understands the importance of cooperation and coordination with other opposition political parties.



As directed by the Second SP National Congress, the party remains open to truthful and honest dialogue, partnership and mutual agreement.



The SP Politiburo is not aware of any meaningful dialogue held with regard to fielding a common candidate in any one of the by-elections.





We are also of the opinion that opposition political parties ought to engage each other way before a by-election is announced. Electoral process decisions must be agreed upon in advance, honestly and truthfully, to avoid last-minute manoeuvres that deliver nothing but lead to further mistrust.





The Socialist Party finds it strange that our colleagues from UKA have published an article on social media purporting to have engaged us.





Our offices are well known to them and are accessible at all times – there are over 30 volunteers to receive and forward official correspondence sent or delivered.