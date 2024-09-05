SOCIALIST PARTY IN WESTERN PROVINCE SHOCKED!



….that some people are claiming to be their members and tendering in resignation letters



Mongu… Tuesday, September 3, 2024



Socialist Party (SP) in Western Province has expressed shock that some people are claiming to be Socialist members and are resigning from the party.



Provincial Chairperson Mundia Ndalamei says what has been reported in the resignation letter of Mubita Moonga is inaccurate, high grade falsehood meant to mislead the general public.



“We note with immense disappointment resignations of some people purporting to be members of the Socialist Party and held different leadership positions. At no time were such appointments made. As a Political Party, we follow a procedure for creating structures. What has been reported in the resignation letter by Mubita Moonga and the colleagues is inaccurate, high grade falsehood meant to mislead the general public,” Mr Ndalamei clarified.



“At no time was a new committee established in Kambai of Nalolo Constituency of Nalolo District which includes Bukolo as Chairman. The correct Ward Chairman for the said Ward is Nyambe Litunga of Katuya village. Whereas Kambule, Katongo and Lewanika Wards have not had Ward elections to determine new leadership.”



He dismissed with contempt the allegations for purported membership.



“I wish to clarify that Moonga Mubita is not the IPS of Western Province the one who has been IPS is Silumbu Makokwa from Nalolo District. Katongo ward chairperson is Jasper Mukumbuta and not Martin Chisala,” he added.



“As Socialist Party in Western Province, we are capable of creating structures and functions of the party. We’re not renting any members. We are not lending leadership positions for action sale but in the process of capacity development for our revolutionary struggles. Much as those leaving the Socialist Party may do so anytime they deem fit because it’s their constitutional right, departures should be handled in a sober and humane way.”



Mr Ndalamei further said political prostitution in Zambian politics is historical but not sustainable.



He said the party has better plans for the development of the relationship as they strive to create an Equitable, Justifiable and Peaceful Zambia.



He stated that the pressure is too much but surmountable.

SP Media