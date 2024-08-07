Socialist Party is M’membe’s ‘family business,’ claims Father  Frank Bwalya

Socialist Party is M’membe’s ‘family business,’ claims Frank Bwalya



FRANK Bwalya has charged that the reason people have been leaving the Socialist Party is because Fred M’membe, its leader, has turned the political party into a cash cow where only his family members make decisions.



Recently, two Sociality Party members, Dr Lawrence Mwelwa and Wilson Banda ditched the party, saying they are not happy with the firing of Antonio Mwanza as deputy secretary general as well as, the dictatorial tendencies that they claim have been exhibited by Dr. M’membe.