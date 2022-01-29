Socialist Party is new target of UPND violence – M’membe

STATEMENT: This afternoon UPND cadres attacked the SP candidate in the Kabwata parliamentary by-election injuring some members of his campaign team.

This was in the Lilayi area of Kamulanga Ward.

As per the ECZ timetable, it was SP’s day to be in the area.

This is the second time UPND cadres are attacking SP campaigners in Kabwata in the presence of the media.

Our party seems to be their new targets of violence. They attacked SP campaigners in Kaumbwe, Mwansabombwe and Milenge injuring them and destroying their motor vehicles.

All these attacks were reported to the police but to date no arrests have been made.

Contrary to the claims of the UPND key leadership, theirs is still a very violent political party.

This violence must end. It is a leadership responsibility to end it. Violence breeds counter violence; violence begets violence!

Fred M’membe

Socialist Party

President