Socialist Party Junior Official Attacks Deputy Secretary General Antonio Mwanza

SP JUNIOR OFFICIAL ATTACKS DGS

NEWLY appointed Socialist Party of Zambia Deputy Secretary General, Antonio Mwanza, has been accused by party structures in Southern Province of overzealousness.

Southern Province Party Spokesperson, Masauso Lulanga, says Mwanza feels he is more Socialist than other members he found in the party, adding that he is branding himself as a person who is power hungry.

Lulanga recalls that during the recent arrest of Party Leader, Dr. Fred M’membe, Mwanza paraded himself to the media, hijacking the role of the then Party Spokesperson, Frank Bwalya.

He feels that Mwanza’s conduct could have contributed to the resignation of Bwalya shortly after, as he could have felt undermined and disregarded.

Lulanga has predicted that those who are joining the Socialist party from the Patriotic Front-PF may not last as they are used to handouts which are not part of his party which is based on voluntary service.

On Saturday, Frank Bwalya resigned from the Socialist Party and relinquished his position as Spokesperson without stating an outright reason.

The former Clergyman however clarified that he was not resigning from the Socialist to form or join another political party.

