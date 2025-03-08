SOCIALIST PARTY MAKES THREE MUCHINGA VICE PROVINCIAL APPOINTMENTS



….with each leader, being given districts to manage in the Province



Lusaka…. Friday March 7, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has made three appointments for Muchinga Vice Provincial Chairperson positions.





The three leaders have since been given districts to manage within the Province.



In the appointment of Randy Kalonde as Muchinga Vice Provincial Chairperson, Dr M’membe said the leader will be in charge of Mpika Central, Kanchibiya and Mfuwe.





“Dear Comrade Milton Musukwa, this is to inform you that you have been appointed as Muchinga Province Vice- Chairperson. You will be in charge of the following constituencies: Mafinga, Nakonde, Isoka, Chama North and Chama South,” stated Dr M’membe in the appointment letter addressed to Mr Musukwa.



He has further appointed Sylvester Manjani as Muchinga Vice Provincial Chairperson in charge of Shiwang’andu and Chinsali Central.





Dr M’membe has since congratulated the appointed leaders and wished them the best of luck as they diligently execute their duties.