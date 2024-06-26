SOCIALIST PARTY MISISI RALLY ON HOLD.

Lusaka // 26/06/2024.

This is to notify the expectant general public that the earlier announced SP Misisi mass rally in Chawama Constituency, expected to take place on Saturday, 29th June 2024 will not be held.

This has been necessitated by unforeseen circumstances.

The putting on hold of this rally has been Officially communicated to Zambia Police through Lusaka Division commanding officer.

We wish to encourage our structures and all ground forces within the Constituency and the entire Lusaka District, to

keep mobilizing and recruiting new members in readiness for the struggle ahead of us.

We further urge our suppoorters not to fall victim to some elements intentionally planted by our competitors to push them into violence and acrimony in a bid to paint our party violent.

Stanley Muba’sa,

Socialist Party National Youth Spokesperson.

Contact: 0973 106274

Email: mubasastanleymp10@gmail.com