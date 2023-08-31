Socialist Party Praises Nevers Mumba As SADC Observer Boss

LULANGA PRAISES NEVERS MUMBA AS SADC OBSERVER BOSS

Southern Province Socialist Party Spokesperson, Masauso Lulanga, has praised Dr. Nevers Mumba for conducting himself in a professional manner at the just concluded 2023 General Elections in Zimbabwe.

Lulanga has also thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing and delegating Mumba as SADC Head of Electoral Observation Mission during the said polls.

He has praised Hichilema for showing good and inclusive leadership by appointing someone from opposition to such a role.

And Lulanga has branded Mumba as a selfless leader who stands for the truth and justice not only in Zambia but the entire Africa.

Mumba has been criticized by the ruling ZANU PF in Zimbabwe for overstepping in his role as an election observer representing SADC.

The governing party has accused the Zambian government of trying to influence a regime change in Zimbabwe by seemingly siding with the opposition and making claims of unfair elections.

Beta FM