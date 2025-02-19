SOCIALIST PARTY RESTRUCTURES LEADERSHIP IN NORTH-WESTERN, SOUTHERN DIVISION OF CENTRAL PROVINCE



Lusaka… Wednesday February 19, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) has restructured leadership in North-Western and the Southern Division of Central Province.





Party General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali who confirmed the dissolution of the current leadership in both regions with immediate effect, says the move is aimed at strengthening leadership structures and enhancing organizational effectiveness.





“To ensure continuity during this transition, Comrade Kevin Kanyama will continue to serve as the Provincial Chairperson for North-Western Province, while Comrade Nathan Muchindu will take on the role of Provincial Chairperson for the Southern Division of Central Province on an interim basis. Additional appointments will be made promptly,” He stated.





“We extend our sincere gratitude to the outgoing provincial leadership for their dedication and service. We will engage them regarding possible redeployment opportunities,” Dr Musumali said.



He stated that the restructuring is part of a broader strategy to reinforce leadership effectiveness across the provinces, ensuring improved service delivery and operational efficiency.





He further stated that announcements regarding new appointments will be communicated in due course, urging stakeholders to stay engaged with official communication channels for updates.

SP Media