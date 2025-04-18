SOCIALIST PARTY SEEKS CLOSER TIES WITH UKA



Lusaka… Friday April 18, 2025 — The Socialist Party (SP) has reached out to the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) in a bid to strengthen cooperation and foster unity in addressing the country’s pressing challenges.



In a letter addressed to UKA Chairman Mr. Sakwiba Sikota, SC, Socialist Party General Secretary and First Vice-President Dr. Cosmas Musheke Musumali expressed the party’s interest in exploring ways of working together with the alliance.



Dr. Musumali stated that the Socialist Party was keen to see a strong, united opposition that could effectively tackle the various issues affecting the Zambian people.



He further indicated that the party was ready to hold a meeting with UKA at the earliest convenient time to discuss potential collaboration.