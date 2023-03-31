SOCIALIST PARTY (SP) DOES NOT SUPPORT LBGTQ – Frank Bwalya

SOCIALIST PARTY (SP) DOES NOT SUPPORT LBGTQ – BWALYA.

Socialist Party National Spokes Person Frank Bwalya says SP does not support Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex Queer (LBGTQ) as it undermines the Zambian Laws and Christian beliefs the nation upholds.

Speaking when he featured on Izwi lye Nakonde Governance Radio Programme on phone Thursday afternoon, Mr. Bwalya said the party expects the Law to be applied fairly on the Sister-Sister Foundation for advancing LBGTQ.

“The law in Zambia is clear when someone breaks the law,” commented Mr. Bwalya.

And Mr. Bwalya indicated that the party pays attention to issues that concerns the Zambian people and will endeavor to follow how the law will be applied on law beakers.

“We have agreed to appear on this programme to address this matter unlike what Mr. Winter Kabimba was quoted saying that the Socialist Party would not comment in this matter on one of the TV stations in Lusaka”said Mr. Bwalya.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya argued that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) party should not pretend that it does not supports LBGTQ because being a member of the Liberal Political Parties which supports LBGTQ clearly states their position.

He said if the UPND says LBGTQ, started under the Patriotic Front (PF) regime they should have shown their stance to stop it because it remains unlawful as it does not justify its legality.

Mr. Bwalya advised Zambias not to listen to what foreigners wishes them to promote.