SOCIALIST PARTY THANKS DEFECTORS FOR THEIR SERVICE



Lusaka, August 16, 2024



Socialist Party – SP Director of Media, Brian Hapunda, has expressed gratitude to all comrades who have defected from the Socialist Party (SP) for their service to the opposition political party during their tenure.



Mr. Hapunda noted that in the past few weeks, with the latest defection recorded yesterday by SP Chairperson for Elections, Trymore Mwenda, the SP wishes to thank all comrades who have resigned from the party and wishes them well in their future political endeavors.



Mr. Hapunda emphasized that despite being hit hard by defections, the SP continues to be the fastest-growing opposition political party of choice for the majority of citizens in Zambia who have lost hope in the leadership of the current government, UPND.



He acknowledged that as the SP gains new members daily, it will also lose some members along the way.



The SP Director Media said a few more defections are expected, but this does not signify the end of the Socialist Party.



Mr. Hapunda drew a parallel with the UPND, which experienced many defections leading up to the 2021 general elections but still won against the then-ruling PF and President.



He encouraged all SP members across the country to remain steadfast, as the SP remains the best option to provide leadership, given that the UPND has failed the people of Zambia.