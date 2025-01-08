SOCIALIST PARTY, UPND FILE NOMINATIONS FOR NTANDA WARD BY-ELECTION



The Socialist Party (SP) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) have successfully filed their nominations for the Ntanda Ward by-election, slated for February 6, 2025.





Clinton Sankayi of the Socialist Party was the first to file his nomination at 13:00 hours, followed by Gladys Kangumu of the UPND at 14:00 hours.



While the New Congress Party did not participate, the Leadership Movement only two individuals arrived to file nominations.





Both Sankayi and Kangumu expressed optimism about the upcoming campaigns, pledging to focus on peaceful electioneering and addressing key issues facing the residents of Ntanda Ward.





Mpongwe District Election Officer Mary Lapukani commended the smooth conduct of the nomination process, urging political parties to maintain decorum during the campaign period.





The by-election follows the murder of the ward’s councillor, Adrian Chilubwa, in November 2024, which left the position vacant. Residents will vote for a new representative on February 6, 2025.