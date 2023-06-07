SOCIALIST PARTY WILL TAKE OVER POWER IN 2026, SAYS FORMER DC

SP WILL TAKE OVER POWER IN 2026, SAYS FORMER DC

Immediate past Chitambo district commissioner Jeliaty Ntembwa says the Socialist Party will take public power in the 2026 general elections.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Ntembwa who was PF central province’ youth chairman but defected to join SP said that the PF will never bounce back to power, as long as it goes with the same top leadership ahead of the 2026 general elections.

He said the current Patriot Front leadership has lost political leadership, saying that “the Socialist Party leadership has shown political muscle and is likely to take political power in 2026.”

Asked on what made him to defeat from the then ruling PF, Ntembwa, who also contested the Muchinga Constituency in a Parliamentary by-election in 2012; following the demise of former vice-president George Kunda, said that from the local government by-elections that the country has conducted so far, the Socialist Party appears to have started commanding some “political ground on the political … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/