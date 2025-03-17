Socialist Party’s Andysen Chama to Feed Over 1,000 Youths in Garden Park Ward



Lusaka, March 15, 2025 – Socialist Party aspiring councillor for Garden Park Ward, Andyson Chama, has announced plans to feed over 1,000 youths on April 1 as part of his commitment to addressing hunger in the community.





The feeding program, set to run from 04:00 to 19:00, aims to ensure that every youth present receives a meal and drink. Chama has pledged to continue this initiative even after assuming office, emphasizing his understanding of the daily struggles faced by residents.





The menu will include a variety of relishes such as fresh fish, dry fish, chicken, kapenta, beans, beef, and assorted vegetables.



Chama has also called on well-wishers and stakeholders to partner with him in supporting the cause. Interested individuals can reach out via the following contact numbers:





0977 588788

0955 588788

0965 588788



“Giving is living,” he remarked, urging the community to embrace the spirit of sharing.



ENDS.