Socialist Party’s Andysen Chama to Feed Over 1,000 Youths in Garden Park Ward
Lusaka, March 15, 2025 – Socialist Party aspiring councillor for Garden Park Ward, Andyson Chama, has announced plans to feed over 1,000 youths on April 1 as part of his commitment to addressing hunger in the community.
The feeding program, set to run from 04:00 to 19:00, aims to ensure that every youth present receives a meal and drink. Chama has pledged to continue this initiative even after assuming office, emphasizing his understanding of the daily struggles faced by residents.
The menu will include a variety of relishes such as fresh fish, dry fish, chicken, kapenta, beans, beef, and assorted vegetables.
Chama has also called on well-wishers and stakeholders to partner with him in supporting the cause. Interested individuals can reach out via the following contact numbers:
0977 588788
0955 588788
0965 588788
“Giving is living,” he remarked, urging the community to embrace the spirit of sharing.
ENDS.