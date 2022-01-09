SOCIALIST POLITICAL PARTY IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM GOVERNMENT AS TO WHY CHIEF MONZE IS IN NIGERIA

By CHANNEL FIVE REPORTER

The socialist party in southern province has questioned why government has not given a statement or explained the visit of chief Moonze of southern province to the west African country Nigeria.



Socialist Regional Spokesperson, Masauso Lulanga says citizens should have been informed if the chiefs visit to Nigeria through Andrew Ejimadu a Nigerian prophet popularly known as seer1, is for his own benefit or the country’s benefit including southern province in particular.



Lulanga notes that Zambians are getting concerned with the traditional leader’s visit wondering if seer 1 wants to exploit the country’s natural resources by taking advantage of the chief.



He has asked government to explain to the nation the significance of seer1 inviting the traditional leader considering that the prophet has been seen supporting and praising the government of the day.

Seer 1’s posts on social media about receiving the Zambian traditional leader has raised eyebrows with comments and reactions coming from the Zambian people.



Chief Moonze was received in Nigeria on new year’s days the 1st of January and his expected to return back in the country Thursday the 6th of January 2022.