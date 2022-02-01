Socialists challenge UPND to let Tayengwa open his mouth

SOCIALIST Party Candidate in the 3rd February, 2022 Kabwata By-Election, has challenged the UPND to let their candidate, Andrew Tayengwa, to speak to the people so that they can judge the content of his mind and appreciate the plans, if any, that he has for them.

Featuring on Hot FM, Uncle T, also known by his government name Tripher Ng’andu, wondered what the UPND were hiding by not allowing their candidate to speak to the media and the electorate as only President Hakainde Hichilema, his Vice W.K Nalumango and other UPND officials were talking.

Ng’andu who was flanked by his party’s Secretary General Dr. Musumali, added that Kabwata will not be administered from the National Assembly by the Head of State but an MP and it was bizarre that the UPND was ashamed to allow their candidate speak due to his questionable academic credentials coupled with an accent from Harare.

And on his plans for Kabwata, Ng’andu said that the Socialist Party had the best empowerment and poverty alleviation plans which would end alcoholism and prostitution in Kabwata and also improve drainage.

Uncle T also bemoaned the rampant disregard of the ECZ campaign timetable by the Head of State who strayed in zones earmarked for Socialist Party campaigns thereby leading to his cadres assaulting SP foot soldiers.

Apart from SP and UPND, the Kabwata By-Election is being contested by, among others, Social media activist Chilufya Tayali, Clement Tembo of the PF, and a host of other small party candidates too numerous to mention.

Kalemba