SOCIALITE ANITA ZANJI FINED K7, 000 FOR DEFAMATION

By Rhodah Mvula

Socialite Anita Zanji has been fined K7, 000 for accusing a lady of Emmasdale of ‘snatching her boyfriend’ Francis Mutowa.

Kundananji Nambela aged 21, sued Zanji aged 25, in the Matero Local Court for compensation for defaming her.

Nambela testified that she was shocked when she saw a Facebook post in which Zanji accused her of snatching a boyfriend.

In her submissions, Zanji said she wanted to teach Nambela a lesson for snatching her boyfriend so that people could know people like her exist.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga said the man in question was free to propose to whoever he wants because he has not paid dowry for any of the two ladies.

Magistrate Mulenga reprimanded Zanji for ruining Nambela’s reputation and fined her K7000 as compensation for her behavior to be paid in installments