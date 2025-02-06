SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK, CAROUSEL MALL EARMARKED FOR DEMOLITION



The Society Business Park, a marvel of architecture in the heart of the Greater City of Lusaka and extensions on the CAROUSEL MALL are according to the Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) not fit for occupation.





Architect Musuka Silungwe, President of the ZIA said during a Press Conference at Cresta Golfview Hotel today that the Institute had carried out investigations on the safety of the structures in question and that their findings were alarming.



Silungwe stressed that it was prudent that licenced and qualified engineers were engaged whenever development of structures were to be embarked upon.





He also said the ZIA has since engaged Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to thoroughly investigate cases where inaccurate submissions on the safety of structures both at assessment and construction stages have not been adhered to.



Silungwe also disclosed that a number of members of the ZIA have been suspended from the Institute for swaying LEAs from taking punitive measures against those failing to adhere to the ZIA guidelines and code of conduct.





He said the demolition of Carousel Mall is as result of construction of new structures on top of the 25 inch water supply pipes while Society Park is that of it’s structural integrity



