Society Business Park tower will not be brought down as engineers have guided that the structure is still ‘sound’- NAPSA

NAPSA CONFIRMS SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK TOWER IS SAFE, WILL REOPEN



By Rachel Mumba



The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has confirmed that Lusaka’s Society Business Park Tower is structurally sound and will not be demolished.





The building, which was closed late last year due to security concerns, is set to reopen once necessary repairs are completed.





According to NAPSA Director of Investment, Matete Sichizya, an independent engineering assessment has verified the tower’s integrity.



However, he noted that issues with the car park structure must still be addressed before reopening.