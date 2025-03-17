Society Business Park tower will not be brought down as engineers have guided that the structure is still ‘sound’- NAPSA

NAPSA CONFIRMS SOCIETY BUSINESS PARK TOWER IS SAFE, WILL REOPEN
By Rachel Mumba
The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has confirmed that Lusaka’s Society Business Park Tower is structurally sound and will not be demolished.
The building, which was closed late last year due to security concerns, is set to reopen once necessary repairs are completed.
According to NAPSA Director of Investment, Matete Sichizya, an independent engineering assessment has verified the tower’s integrity.
However, he noted that issues with the car park structure must still be addressed before reopening.
Isn’t this the same Tower which had its top floor gutted with fire in the late 1980s or early 1990s where Radio Phoenix was housed? Fire normally makes a Structure weaker. Pali lwandi ine, I wouldn’t want to be a Tenant in there. “Sefiti ku isunga wemwine” as the Wise Lambas would put it!!
They have just failed to fix it.
Am sure local engineers using wrong tools have failed to solve the problem. That building has a complicated structure.
Really it isn’t safe at all.
They just don’t know where to start from.
Not these local theoretical engineers.
Am not being nasty but the fact is; They can detect the wrong on the structure but can’t make it right.
NAPSA should just invite Chinese or Japanese engineers or else it is a looming disaster.