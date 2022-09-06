Society is to blame for injustices it faces because society itself allows such

By Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

The reason why you should fight injustice is that if a high profile person who has a voice is mistreated, it will even be worse for a common person who has no voice.

Therefore never support injustice regardless of who is on the receiving end…

Today it’s another person, Tommorrow it might be you…

Today you think you are safe, next time it’s you they will corner on a frivolous issues and thrown into the cell without charge for a long time. You are not known so no one will even know about it. But don’t forget you allowed this kind of behaviour when you applauded injustice…

It’s not a secret that when police arrests you, they know why they have arrested you. They should charge you and release you on bond or take you to court for bail.

So when you are arrested and put in the cells without charge, your freedom has been withdrawn unconstitutionally.

These things have happened in the past and it’s us tax payers who haves compensated those wrongly arrested! Moving forward, we should take the responsibility from the state for wrongful arrests to the people that ordered and made the arrests.

Freedom is granted by God and no man should withdraw it unless the person commits something that warrants the same.

You can applaud what is happening to Sean E. Tembo today but don’t forget that in the kombons, you might be wrongly accused by a neighbour with relatives in the service and you will face the same consequences because society will now view it as normal!

An irregular thing done many times by society starts looking normal…