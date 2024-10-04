SOLAR AND PERFORMANCE ON CLOUDY DAYS:



Henry Kapata writes…



Hello,



✅I have worked with engineers for more than 25 years, at Lusaka City Council and ZESCO Limited. Making friends with engineers is the greatest thing in this modern life.



✅I would advise everyone to have a friend who is an engineer.



✅Here is a situation, people are talking about solar in this cloudy season. On a cloudy or overcast day irradiation levels can drop to 200 – 400 W/m2 meaning solar panels will produce about 20-50% of their maximum rated output



✅Temperature also affects performance of solar panels.



✅High temperature lowers the performance and lower temperatures are good for solar panels.



✅Therefore if it is cold with some sunlight the production is very good. But a very hot day with a lot of sunlight drops the performance.



✅Every domestic and home solar plant is installed with a battery system. The idea is that when the Sun is low the battery comes in. Just like in the night we are using the battery completely.



✅So if it’s cloudy, the battery supports the little which is being produced. Therefore there is no interruption to the load



✅In short, DO NOT BE DISCOURAGED to go solar.

HK