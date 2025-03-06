SOLAR TO PRODUCE 1000W BY END OF YEAR – GOVT



GOVERNMENT has set a target to produce 1,000 Mega Watts of electricity from solar projects by the end of this year to address the power deficit.





President Hakainde Hichilema has called on stakeholders in the energy sector to collaborate effectively to achieve this goal.



He says Government, through the Energy Regulation Board will expedite the approval of projects and ensure the timely allocation of project sites by Zesco.





Speaking at State House during a meeting with members of the Solar Energy Explosion team, President Hichilema urged banks to form consortiums to build capacity for funding large-scale projects.



He also appealed to financial institutions to reduce the cost of capital and leverage the growing demand for energy projects to help bridge potential gaps caused by lower lending rates.





The President said it is important to achieve a stable energy supply as soon as possible as it is a prerequisite for rebuilding the economy.



He explained that the target to produce 3-million metric tonnes of copper by 2031 would require about 10,000 Mega Watts of electricity.





And President Hichilema has pledged to support ordinary citizens contributing to resolving the energy deficit.





He cited Chileshe Mubanga and his family in Mporokoso District, who have been struggling to sustain production of 300-kilowatts of electricity from a hydro power plant built using basic materials such as scrap metals.





The President said he will use personal resources to help Mr. Mubanga scale up production to about 1MW.



ZNBC