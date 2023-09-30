SOLDIER KILLED, 11 OTHERS INJURED IN RTA

By Buffalo reporter

Green Buffaloes Squash Club player Corporal Mhango Prestone 25, has died.

CPL MHANGO met his fate on Thursday, September 28, around 16 hours after the vehicle he was traveling in with nine others developed a tire burst on its way back from Namibia, where the team was participating in the BDO Namibia Open Squash Tournament/4 Nations Test series, which took place from September 20 to September 27.

CPL MHANGO, who joined the Army in 2019 as a professional squash player, was a double orphan who was raised by his grandmother.

His remains are expected to arrive in Lusaka today, September 29, 2023, before they can be transported to Kitwe on the Copperbelt, where the funeral will be held.

Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi, Officers, Soldiers, and civilian staff of Zambia Army have expressed their sadness by his untimely death, and as per military tradition, the next of kin has been informed.

Eleven other passengers, including team chairman Lt Col Komani BILI and team coach Bruce Chibabuka, sustained injuries and are currently under medical care.

